Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

  • Records positivity ratio at 6.83% after another 4,199 cases reported during last 24 hours
  • Active number of cases increases to 91,204
BR Web Desk 25 Aug 2021

Pakistan reported the highest number of deaths since May 3 after 141 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours as the country's battle with the fourth wave continued.

The latest Covid-19 figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows Sindh reported 86 deaths during the last 24 hours, Punjab (28), Balochistan (2), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (20), Islamabad (3), Gilgit-Baltistan (1) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.83% after 61,410 tests were conducted.

Of these, 4,199 were reported to be positive, taking the national tally to 1,135,858. Currently, the active number of cases stands at 91,204, while there are 5,586 critical cases of which 73 patients' health have deteriorated.

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

The NCOC data also reveals that 3,915 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 1,019,434.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and NCOC head Asad Umar held a joint press conference and announced new measures the government is taking to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The SAPM announced that Pakistan will be vaccinating citizens aged 17 and 18 against the novel coronavirus from September 1.

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

Dr Sultan also shared that the process of vaccinating citizens aged 15-16 will start soon. He shared that the government is also initiating the vaccination process for health-compromised patients, provided they are above 12. They will be vaccinated with a specific vaccine at specific centres, Dr Sultan added.

The SAPM said that the government will inoculate those people who require a particular vaccine to travel abroad provided that they show their visa and vaccine requirement of the country they are travelling to.

Meanwhile, addressing the presser, Umar gave August 31 as the deadline to all those in the transport sector, as well as those in educational institutions, to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He added that those who are not fully vaccinated by September 30 will not be permitted to work.

