Scope, definition: Nepra seeks to include hydropower projects in ARE Policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has urged the government to include hydropower projects in the scope of the upcoming ARE Policy, 2019, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Nepra, sources said, also wrote a letter on June 8, 2020, whereby, it was advised to consider hydropower in the scope and definition of renewable energy in various energy policies, rules, and regulations.

The director Nepra, in a letter written on August 17, 2021 to various stakeholders, has informed that Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi has raised this issue at various forums at the highest level.

The regulator has also desired that the stakeholders should intimate it on the current status regarding its advisory made on June 8, 2021.

The Nepra letter of June 8, 2020 said that hydropower is the most advanced and mature renewable energy technology and provides some level of electricity generation in more than 160 countries worldwide including Australia, Norway, Brazil, Canada, Vietnam, Sweden, the United States and China, etc.

Moreover, hydropower is an attractive renewable option, due to the low cost of the electricity it produces, low greenhouse gas emissions, and the flexibility it provides to the grid. The Power Division has not paid any heed to the suggestions of the regulator, which is already annoyed for non-acceptance of some renewable energy projects.

