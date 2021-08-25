Egyptian envoy calls on Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Tarek Mohamed Dahroug, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here at the Finance Division Tuesday, said a press release.

While extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, the finance minister stated that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy brotherly relations.

He expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides exchanged views on the matters of mutual interests and agreed that the level of bilateral trade was not satisfactory and there was a need to work together to enhance it, substantially.

The finance minister further stated that Pakistan's close relationship with the Arab world warrants higher trade levels.-PR

