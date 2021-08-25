ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Soyabeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyaoil prices rise

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

CHICAGO: US soyabean futures rallied on Tuesday on eroding Midwest crop conditions and improving export demand, and as soyaoil prices rose another 3% amid further gains in crude oil markets.

Corn futures also climbed on deteriorating crop conditions across the heart of the farm belt. Wheat prices firmed on spillover support from rising corn and soya, though gains were limited by a firm US dollar.

Soybeans posted their strongest percentage gains in nearly two months on Tuesday after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a weekly decline in crop conditions and as severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest crop belt.

Demand for soya, meanwhile, was also improving. The USDA confirmed a private sale of US soyabeans to China in its first daily sales announcement since reporting a string of purchases by the top importer earlier this month.

"We're starting to sell beans to China again so all of a sudden our demand profile is picking up a bit," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Group.

"The crop condition ratings yesterday showed a deterioration and ideas are that, with the weather developing how it is, we could see more," he said.

Corn crop conditions dropped by more than expected in the past week, particularly in the eastern Midwest. The steepest drop was in Illinois, where the heat index was expected to climb above 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chicago Board of Trade November soyabeans jumped 42-1/2 cents to $13.35-1/4 a bushel by 12:10 p.m. CDT (1710 GMT), the contract's strongest percentage gain since June 30. December corn rose 9-1/2 cents to $5.45 a bushel, while CBOT December wheat added 1/4 cent to $7.33-3/4 a bushel.

