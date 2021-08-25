ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
GCWUF launches degree programme in Islamic banking, finance

25 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Providing quality education to female students is our primary goal to bring about positive change in society, said Vice Chancellor Government College Women's University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Prof. Dr. Rubina Faruq at the inaugural function of BS Islamic Banking and Finance, a four-year program organized by the GCWUF and State Bank of Pakistan (Banking Services Corporation) Faisalabad.

She said that Islam is the name of a complete code of conduct which covers all aspects of life. She said for the sake of our next generations, it is important that they acquire professional skills so that they do not face any difficulty in the future. She especially appreciated the efforts of Miss Asma Aziz (GCWUF) and Muhammad Akbar (State Bank of Pakistan) and congratulated the Faculty of Humanities and Languages for launching the degree program.

Guest of Honor Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director, State Bank of Pakistan said that GCWUF is the first Women's University in Pakistan to introduce BS Islamic Banking and Finance. He added that the lack of link between our education and industry is sad, as students get the degrees but they are practically unfamiliar with the relevant field.

He said that due to poverty, illiteracy and ideological issues many people do not come to the banking sector, but Islamic banking and finance is in accordance with the Islamic jurisprudence and Sharia. He said the Government College Women's University has taken a very good decision at the right time.

Prof. Dr. Saad Farooqi of Punjab University Lahore and Sarfraz Ahmad Nadeem, Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan also spoke.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director State Bank of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

