Karachi Yarn Market Rate
25 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2150
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2350
Indus 2400
Bajwa 2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2450
United 2200
Abdullah Textile 2200
Indus 2450
Bajwa 2330
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2500
Suriya Tex 2450
United 2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500
Nadeem Textile 2450
Indus Dyeing 2500
Abdullah Textile 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
22/1.
Bajwa 2450
United 2400
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2500
26/1.
AL-Karam 2650
Amin Text 2600
Shadman Cotton 2600
Diamond Int'l 2600
Lucky Cotton 2550
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2750
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2750
Al-Karam 2750
Jubilee Spinning 2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2750
Lucky Cotton 2650
Diamond Intl 2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2750
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3400
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2550
Amin 2550
Indus Dyeing 2640
Bajwa 2550
Nadeem Textile 2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3850
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2850
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 3800
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1. 1650
Kasim Tex 1650
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1500
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1900
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 190.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 205.00
75/36/0
Imported 164.00
Local 145.00
Rupali 142.00
75/36/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 155.00
Rupali 152.00
100/36/0
Imported 159.00
Local 134.00
Rupali 128.00
100/48/INT
Local 142.50
Rupali 138.00
Imported 163.00
150/48/0
Imported 148.00
Local 126.00
Rupali 121.00
150/48/Him
Imported 154.00
Local 130.00
Rupali 126.00
300/96/0
Imported 144.00
Local 122.00
Rupali 119.00
300/96/Him
Imported 148.00
Local 127.00
Rupali 122.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local NA
150/144/Him
Imported 156.00
Local 136.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 167.00
Local 155.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 180.00
Local 155.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 151.00
75/72/SD
Imported 146.00
50/36/BR
Imported 150.00
Local 177.00
100/36/BR
Imported 140.00
150/48/BR
Imported 132.00
300/96/BR
Imported 138.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 170.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 173.00
A. A. Cotton 174.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 184.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 270.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 204.00
30/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
40/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 240.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 164.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 177.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 208.00
A. A. Cotton 200.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 205.00
IFL 201.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 214.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00
IFL (52 48) 218.00
A. A. Cotton 210.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 222.00
Zainab (Combed) 225.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 235.00
Zainab (Combed) 237.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 252.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 250.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 262.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 270.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 285.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 215.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 245.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 255.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 224.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00
I.C.I. Bright 225.00
Rupali 1.D 224.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00
Ibrahim 1.D 224.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 16.08.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
