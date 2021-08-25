Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
25 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07775 0.07825 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08350 0.08763 0.11363 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08438 0.08850 0.17425 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10163 0.10475 0.20450 0.10013
Libor 3 Month 0.12925 0.12450 0.25588 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15300 0.15538 0.30988 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23700 0.23675 0.44588 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
