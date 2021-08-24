ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
GGL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.28%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.36%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
UNITY 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -18.08 (-0.34%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 30.23 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.13 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -157.23 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kazakhstan drafts 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3% of GDP

  • The Central Asian nation plans to produce 87.9 million tonnes of oil, its main export, and expects its economy to grow 3.9% next year
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's government has drafted its 2022 budget with a deficit at 3.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 3.5% this year, Economy Minister Aset Irgaliyev said on Tuesday.

The Central Asian nation plans to produce 87.9 million tonnes of oil, its main export, and expects its economy to grow 3.9% next year, he told a government meeting. This year, Kazakhstan is set to produce 86 million tonnes of oil.

Kazakhstan plans to tap its rainy-day National Fund for 2.95 trillion tenge ($6.95 billion) next year, down from 4.55 trillion tenge this year, and further reduce transfers to 2.6 trillion tenge and 2.4 trillion tenge in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Central bank governor Yerbolat Dosayev told the same meeting that the bank expected Kazakhstan to post a current account deficit of 1.2% of GDP next year before swinging into surplus the following year.

gdp budget GDP data Aset Irgaliyev Yerbolat Dosayev Kazakhstan's government

Kazakhstan drafts 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3% of GDP

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters