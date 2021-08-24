ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
GGL 47.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 157.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.48%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.64%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.4%)
UNITY 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,239 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,083 Increased By ▲ 104.66 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,946 Decreased By ▼ -166.07 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -96.56 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Philippines' Duterte accepts endorsement to run as vice president in 2022

  • In accepting the endorsement, Duterte is making "the sacrifice" and heeding "the clamour of the people
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling political party's candidate for vice president in next year's elections, a senior official of the PDP-Laban party said in a statement.

In accepting the endorsement, Duterte is making "the sacrifice" and heeding "the clamour of the people," said Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party.

