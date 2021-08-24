Number of Covid-19 deaths crosses 25,000 mark: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Covid-19 deaths Monday crossed 25,000 mark as the country reported 80 more deaths and after detection of 3,772 new cases the country's cases tally has reached 1,127,584 and death tally 25,003, since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) over the past 24 hours, 3,107 Covid-19 recoveries were also registered in the country, taking the national recoveries tally to 1,012,662 since the global pandemic erupted.

At present, there are a total 89,919 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, the national Covid positivity ratio was recorded at seven percent.

Out of 80 coronavirus patients who died during the past 24 hours, 75 of them were under treatment in hospitals, 33 of them died on ventilators, and five died at home quarantines, the NCOC data said.

Most of the deaths were reported in Punjab followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Sindh.

In the past 24 hours, a total 53,881 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country of which 21,289 in Punjab, 14,322 in Sindh, 11,814 in KPK, 4,343 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,082in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 681 in Balochistan, and 350 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

At present, a total 5,889 corona patients were admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country, of which 5,390 patients were under treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Around 486 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Multan with 69 percent occupancy of the ventilators was top among the four major cities with the maximum ventilators were under use followed by Bahawalpur with 66 percent, Peshawar 41 percent and Islamabad 40 percent.

Abbottabad with 72 percent occupancy of oxygen beds was top among the four major cities with maximum Oxygen beds under use followed by Swat with 65 percent, Gujranwala 59 percent, and Peshawar 55 percent.

Out of total 1,127,584 cases detected in Pakistan since pandemic outbreak, Sindh with 420,995 cases was on top followed by Punjab with 380,844 cases, KPK 157,148 cases, ICT 96,390 cases, Balochistan 31,845 cases, AJK 30,746 cases, and GB 9,656 cases.

Out of 25,003 nationwide deaths recorded in Pakistan, Punjab with 11,557 deaths is on top, wherein, 30 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 6,612 deaths of which 22 died on Sunday, KPK with 4,797 deaths of which 25 died in the past 24 hours, ICT with 852 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 680 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 335 deaths, and GB with 170 deaths.

A total of 17,276,450 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

So far, the country has administered a total 46,456,077 vaccine jabs to the people including 915,856 jabs in the past 24 hours. Out of a total 46,456,077 vaccine jabs, some 13,434,605 people have been fully vaccinated, while 37,043,561 partially.

