'Best sewerage, water supply services will be available in Faisalabad'

24 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib has said that several development projects for supply and drainage in the city will be completed soon after which more quality and best sewerage and water supply services will be available to the citizens.

While meeting Chairman FDA and Member Punjab Assembly Latif Nazar, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar and other officials at WASA Head Office he said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, sewerage facilities and clean Water supply are the top priority.

He said that the funds released by the Punjab Chief Minister under the Punjab Chief Minister's package have been directed to expedite the construction work on the development schemes. Work orders for new schemes would be issued soon.

The Minister of State further said that development schemes for repair and replacement of sewerage lines, water supply in Warispura, Barkatpura, Daud Nagar, Chamanzar, Ibn Maryam Colony, Khushal Town, Al-Hassan Town, Malkhanwala Road and adjoining areas should be completed soon.

Chairman FDA Latif Nazar said that FDA and WASA are jointly working to provide sewerage and water to the citizens and would expedite the completion of approved development schemes so that the problems of the people could be solved as soon as possible.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said that WASA is providing quality sewerage services with limited resources but development schemes will be completed expeditiously in consultation with members of National and Provincial Assemblies which will further improve sewerage drainage and water supply in the city.

He appealed to the people not to dump garbage in the sewerage system.

He stressed the need for public co-operation in restoring the sewerage system.-PR

