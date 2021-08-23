ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs as investors return to market after slump

  • The metal used in power and construction had more than doubled during a rally from March 2020 to May this year, when it hit a record peak of $10,747.50
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Copper prices jumped on Monday as investors took advantage of lower prices to buy in anticipation that recovering global growth and the needs of a lower-carbon global economy will drive demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 2% to $9,221.50 a tonne in official trading, building on gains of 1.6% in the previous session.

The metal used in power and construction had more than doubled during a rally from March 2020 to May this year, when it hit a record peak of $10,747.50.

"If you're an institutional investor, you need to take account of the green transition themes and metals would be one area to go long. Perhaps you didn't want to buy copper at $10,000, but at $9,000 it looks like better value," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

Copper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries

Many investors target copper because its conductive qualities will be needed for the expansion of electrification in transport and industry in the coming years.

"We needed to correct the overheated prices and now we are assessing where to go from here," Bhar said. "The big question is whether the fourth quarter will see a pick up in industrial activity and therefore support slightly higher prices."

Slowing Chinese economic growth, fears of US policy tightening and surging coronavirus cases because of the highly transmissible Delta variant had weighed on base metals, with copper hitting a more than four-month low last week.

However, investor sentiment was buoyed on Monday after business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, a survey showed, while top metals consumer China reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

The global world refined copper market showed a surplus of 2,000 tonnes in May, compared with a deficit of 86,000 tonnes in April, the International Copper Study Group said.

LME aluminium rose 1.7% in official activity to $2,589 a tonne, nickel climbed 2.4% to $18,898, zinc added 0.7% to $2,947.50, lead advanced 1.7% to $2,289 and tin was up 1.2% at $32,634.

Copper prices copper market copper products Copper export

Copper climbs as investors return to market after slump

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters