ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

  • Index-heavy cement, banks, oil and gas shares lead the rally
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

Index-heavy cement, banks, oil and gas shares led the rally as the KSE-100 closed above 48,000 after over six weeks with volumes also registering a significant increase at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index has been on upward trajectory in the past few sessions, with Monday's gain helping the KSE-100 cross the elusive 48,000-point barrier. The KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 545.07 points with the benchmark index going near 48,150.

At close on Monday, the KSE-100 Index finished with an addition of 512.39 points or 1.08% to end at 48,112.21, above the 48,000 mark for the first time since July 08, 2021.

Since then, the index had been hovering between 47,000-48,000 for nearly six weeks before Monday's session.

“Investor interest was revived in the cement sector after market expectations of softer coal prices helped the sector close up 0.66% while higher international oil prices drove local oil stocks with OGDC and PPL cumulatively adding 102 points to the benchmark index. Moreover, the expectation of $2.7 billion receipts from the IMF further buoyed sentiment at the bourse,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in the green included the banking sector (171.67 points), oil and gas exploration (145.54 points), and oil and gas marketing (38.96 points).

Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points

Volume on the all-share index increased significantly from 299.13 million on Friday to 397.69 million on Monday. Meanwhile, the value of shares traded during the session jumped to Rs14.85 billion, from Rs13.06 billion on Friday.

Hum Network remained the volume leader with 35.38 million shares, followed by Bank of Punjab with 22.27 million shares, and Ghani Global Holding at 19.88 million shares.

Shares of 494 companies were traded on Monday, of which 331 registered an increase, 144 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE100 index

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters