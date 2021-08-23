ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azizullah Fazli appointed Afghanistan Cricket Board acting chairman

Syed Ahmed 23 Aug 2021
Picture courtesy: Afghanistan Cricket Board
Picture courtesy: Afghanistan Cricket Board

Azizullah Fazli has been appointed as the acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), according to a post on the official Twitter account on Sunday.

Fazli, who has previously served as the chairman of the cricket board between September 2018 and July 2019 following Atif Mashal’s resignation, will oversee the course of action for the forthcoming series.

“Former ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli has been re-appointed ACB’s acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB’s leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions,” the tweet read.

His appointment is the first big cricket-related development in the country since the Taliban took over on August 15.

Afghanistan Cricket Board says ODI series against Pakistan to go ahead as planned

Fazli has been working for the development of cricket in Afghanistan for almost twenty years. He was among the early group of players who established the game in the country, and after retirement, worked as ACB’s vice-chairman and adviser before being appointed as the chairman in September 2018. He relinquished the post in July next year after the Afghanistan cricket team’s dismal performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

His first task as the chairman will be to smoothly organise the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

Rizwan advocates rest days ahead of T20 World Cup

The Afghanistan cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs against Pakistan, but the series has been marred with controversies since its announcement. The ACB had to first move the series from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was initially planned, to Sri Lanka as venues there were unavailable due to the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

With commercial flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul yet to resume after political upheaval in the country, it is understood that the Afghan players will travel Pakistan by road before flying out for Sri Lanka via Dubai.

However, the future of the series remains uncertain as Sri Lanka has gone into a ten-day lockdown on Friday night due to rising COVID-19 cases. For the ODI series to go on, the Afghan cricket board will require special permission from the Sri Lankan government. However, there has been no official word from either side in this regard.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Azizullah Fazli ACB chairman

Azizullah Fazli appointed Afghanistan Cricket Board acting chairman

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged', but seek talks

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters