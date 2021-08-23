ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 153.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.49%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.25%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.54%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.17 (1.25%)
BR30 26,192 Increased By ▲ 200.63 (0.77%)
KSE100 48,056 Increased By ▲ 456.19 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 215.1 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 26
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 26.

A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan had made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Aug. 19 in which only two trading houses participated.

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30 and Dec. 1-15, the same as in last week's tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Aug. 25.

