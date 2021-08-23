Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 26.

A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan had made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Aug. 19 in which only two trading houses participated.

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30 and Dec. 1-15, the same as in last week's tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Aug. 25.