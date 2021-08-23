ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,206 Increased By ▲ 214.51 (0.83%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 406.29 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,284 Increased By ▲ 181.25 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Strong corporate earnings lift Australia shares

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.15% at 7,472.3 points points, as of 0158 GMT
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by mining and technology stocks, as upbeat annual results from Event Hospitality & Entertainment and plumbing firm Reliance Worldwide lifted risk appetite in the final week of the corporate earnings season.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.15% at 7,472.3 points points, as of 0158 GMT. The benchmark closed lower at 7,460.9 points on Friday.

Technology stocks tracked a strong Wall Street finish from the previous session, with Australian data company Appen Ltd jumping 4.34% and Nearmap Ltd climbing 3.82%.

Australian shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

Sub-index heavyweight Afterpay led the advance among tech stocks, rising as much as 3.6% to hit its highest in about two weeks.

Reliance Worldwide touched a three-year high, jumping as much as 4%, after the global plumbing, heating and piping firm nearly tripled its final payout and doubled its annual profit.

Shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment rose as much as 4.8% to mark their best day in more than four months after the cinema chain operator narrowed its annual loss compared with the previous year.

Major miners rose 0.82%, led by Ioneer Ltd, up 8.43%, followed by Pilbara Minerals Ltd gaining 5.69%.

The country's largest mining companies - BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals advanced between 1.3% and 1.7%.

Australian fuel supplier Ampol Ltd skidded as much as 5.6%, hitting its lowest in more than three months after making a takeover bid for New Zealand peer Z Energy, valuing it at 24% premium to its last closing price.

Shares of Z Energy rose as much as 18.7% to their highest since March 18, 2020.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.22% to 13,098.4 points.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.19% at 27333.41 points while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.17%.

