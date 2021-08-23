ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,795

  • The correction triggered by the resistance at $1,795 is assumed to be over
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,795, as it has stabilized around a support at $1,775 per ounce.

Signals have turned bullish, as the metal failed a few times to break the support. In the meantime, it has climbed above a resistance at $1,785.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $1,795 is assumed to be over. The uptrend from the Aug. 9 low of $1,684.37 may have resumed towards a falling trendline.

Gold ekes out gains in Europe

A break below $1,775 may cause a fall to $1,759.

On the daily chart, the metal managed to hover above a support at $1,773, which is strengthened by another one at $1,765. To rise towards $1,800 seems to be an easier choice to gold.

A break above $1,800 could open the way towards the $1,828-$1,862 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

