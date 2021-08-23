ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Federal Ombudsman directs CDA to digitise record by Sept 30

APP 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to digitize its record by September 30, 2021. He also asked the CDA to provide access road to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Bhara Kahu Scheme on priority basis. He was chairing a meeting of CDA to gauge the progress of ongoing projects here in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Ombudsman also asked the Chairman CDA to take strict measures and ensure completion of all codal formalities of the Regulators i.e. CDA or any other authority before starting of any new project or housing scheme in Islamabad by anybody either by the government or private sector.

The Chairman, CDA Amir Ali Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Ombudsman on the ongoing projects in Islamabad. He said that more than 2000 flats are under construction in I-15 sector and Cat-I flats have been completed whereas flats of Cat-II are under construction and 70% work of parks and other facilities have been completed.

He said that possession of these flats would be started in December this year. He further said that the work in Sectors C-15, E-12 and I-12 are underway and its possession would be started very soon. He said that work on Margalla highway has been started which would connect the GT Road and M-1. He also said that work on IJP road and Bhara Kahu bye pass has been started on speedy basis.

He said that the work on Rawal Dam Chowk interchange and 7th Avenue interchange has been started and PWD interchange is near completion which would be opened for public very soon.

The Chairman CDA informed that unnecessary committees in CDA including Fraudulent Committee and Scrutiny Committee are being abolished and the entire system of CDA is being simplified so that public could facilitate in a befitting manner.

He said that One Window Facilitation Desk has been established in G-7 where all facilities would be provided in a shortest possible time through one process, as the entire record of CDA is being computerized on war footings.

He also stated that under the direction of Federal Ombudsman, maintenance work in Parks of Islamabad has almost been completed.

The Federal Ombudsman asked the Chairman CDA to ensure digitization of CDA record by 30th September this year, who ensured its completion on the given date.

The Ombudsman also asked to resolve issues of other private sectors e.g. Jinnah town and Ghauri town because a number of complaints have been daily received by the public regarding these towns. The Federal Ombudsman asked to submit a complete written report on the entire projects of CDA.

