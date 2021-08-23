ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Aug 23, 2021
Pakistan

Govt will soon roll out new LG system to run major cities: Farrukh

APP 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that government would soon implement a new local government (LG) system to run major cities of the country to address basic needs of the public.

"The transfer of power at the grassroots level and people's empowerment in the real sense was the main priority agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Minister criticized that the past rulers had run a truth less system in Punjab and restricted power to their families but the new LG system would empower the common masses.

He said three years back when the PTI came to power, the economy was in a shambles but now economic policies of the present government was bringing revolutionary changes with far reaching welfare impacts for the people.

Farrukh said government has set a new example of transparency and country was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of development and prosperity.

Responding to a question, he said the government was committed for introducing judicial as well as electoral legislation to "reform the system in an aim to bring speedy justice and transparency.

PTI-led government first time in history had also set a trend of signing performance contract with ministries in a bid to improve governance structure and service delivery, he added.

First time in the history of the country any sincere leadership was working for the betterment of the poor and standing against strong corrupt mafias, he added.

He said government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan taking various practical steps for improvement of performance of civil servants, adding, government is also active in providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth and focused on implementation of women protection bills to empower women.

