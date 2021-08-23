Rallies stage demo against closure of educational institutions

LARKANA: Students, teachers, political and non-political parties' members, civil society and parents took out separate rallies and held large protest demonstrations at Jinnah Bagh Sunday against closure of educational institutions since past 15 months in Sindh which, according to them, has ruined the future of the youngsters of Sindh.

The protesters were holding placards in their hands and chanted slogans in favour of their just demand.

Deputy General Secretary, Primary Teachers Association (PTA) Faqeer Muhammad Chandio, Irshard Tunio, Ashfaque Dhamrah, Muhammad Bux Jatoi, Niaz Bughio, Nayab Sarkash Sindhi, Hafeez Ansari, Amrat Lal Oad, Ashiq Bosan, Ramzan Shaikh and others took part in the protest in large numbers. While addressing the participants these leaders said that rulers are destroying education wilfully due to which Sindh is suffering huge losses which will be very bad for the future of their sons and daughters. They said the literacy rate of the province has declined to a very dangerous level for which the rulers are to be held responsible for such an alarming situation.

They said educational institutions in all other three provinces are open but the Sindh government on the pretext of COVID-19 has locked them down due to which education of the students has declined to a very tragic level which amounts to depriving them of their basic right to education.

Sindhi Shagird Tahreek and Shagird Action Committee members also took out a large rally from Qaim Shah Bukhari Road to Jinnah Bagh which was also participated by the senior citizens and the students, intellectuals and writers. They held protest demonstrations and demanded reopening of schools, colleges and universities immediately in Sindh.

Aftab Chandio, Haq Nawaz Memon, Mudasir Khuhro and others said while talking with media persons that the education of millions of students has been destroyed by the Sindh rulers which should be condemned. They said educational institutions are locked in Sindh since the past 15 months on the pretext of a pandemic which has ruined the future of their children.

They said that rulers want their children to remain uneducated and illiterate so that their nefarious designs could be fulfilled but it will not be allowed anymore. They said huge political and religious gatherings are allowed where coronavirus is prohibited but educational institutions have been locked where coronavirus will attack. They said this double standard has exposed the government's ulterior motives. They demanded the opening of schools, colleges and universities without loss of further time or else they will launch a movement in this connection to save the future of their young generation, they warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021