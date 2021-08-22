ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan: Hekmatyar

  • Former PM says India should focus on its internal issues rather than issuing statements regarding Afghanistan future
BR Web Desk 22 Aug 2021

Former prime minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has warned India to refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

In an inclusive interview with Radio Pakistan on Sunday, Hekmatyar said that India should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan.

He said formal talks among the Afghan groups to form a negotiated government will start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in the next few days.

The former Afghan PM pointed out that soon there would be a government in Kabul, which will be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

He stated it is for the benefit of the people that Afghan political leaders and the Taliban formally sit at the dialogue table to form the new government. He mentioned that contacts are being made in this regard and soon formal talks will begin.

Qureshi urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Hekmatyar said the Taliban, in their statements, have been saying that they will prefer to establish a dispensation in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said some elements do not want a stable and strong central government in Afghanistan. He said some hostile agencies in foreign countries are busy instigating Afghan people to revolt.

He also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan's longstanding stance regarding peace in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan bringing an end to the decades-old war.

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

The Taliban then held a media briefing, saying they want peace and will not take revenge against old enemies, adding that they would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

They have also vowed that Afghan soil will not be used against other nations, and that they want to be a part of the international community. Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.

Seeking peace: Taliban say do not want enemies, women's rights to be respected

The Taliban news conference came as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport. Desperate Afghans attempted to flee with videos showing them clinging to the military aircraft as it took off from the runway.

As they rushed to evacuate diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan, foreign powers continued to assess how to respond to the changed situation on the ground.

India Afghanistan Taliban government interview warning Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Afghan leaders

India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan: Hekmatyar

