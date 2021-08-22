Use of pirated software: FBR issues clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, clarified that the issue of VMware licensing was raised by the US Government in 2019, which was addressed by procuring the requisite licenses after following relevant procedures of the PPRA rules.

The FBR has issued a clarification on the use of pirated software by the FBR for its systems.

The FBR has clarified that the IT services for federal and provincial tax authorities such as FBR, SRB, PRA etc are being provided by the PRAL, which also includes maintaining the data centers.

In the data centers there are numerous software products which are being used to perform different functions such as cyber security, virtualization, firewall, etc. Key companies whose products are being utilized include Oracle, Microsoft, VMware, Kaspersky etc.

The FBR has clarified that the licensed versions of these softwares have been procured. FBR has added that the original license of the product remains intact, if the support to the software expires. However, at times support for these services may not get renewed in a timely fashion due to unavoidable circumstances.

The FBR has clarified that in year 2019, issue of VMware licensing was raised by US Government, which was addressed by procuring the requisite licenses after following relevant procedures as laid down in PPRA rules. For over a year no such issue regarding VMware has cropped up, the FBR added.

