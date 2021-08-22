ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Pakistan

'ICT accelerating digital transformation, growth of digital economy in Arab'

22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Speaking at the 5th China-Arab States Expo being held this week, Huawei's Rotating Chairman Guo Ping has highlighted the decisive role that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) can play as a driver of the Arab world's socio-economic development, expanding the region's digital economy.

"The increased presence of digital infrastructure is positively impacting the Arab world," confirmed Guo. The executive noted that the MENA region is projected by the GSMA to spend US$70 billion in rolling out telecom infrastructure between 2019 and 20251. Meanwhile, embracing technologies such as 5G, AI, cloud, and other fast-developing areas has helped economies in the GCC alone to return to a projected aggregate growth rate of 2.2% in 2021, according to the World Bank.

"Connectivity and computing are becoming deeply integrated with all industries and are creating new value. The development of advanced ICT solutions is already proving to be an enabler of economic recovery following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. New digital applications are also helping to reduce carbon emissions in a variety of industries as per Arab nations' wider developmental plans. Digital technologies have now become the cornerstone of the intelligent world-and the driver behind its future development in the region," noted Guo.

In particular, countries in the Arab world have been among the early global adopters of 5G infrastructure. The GCC region especially has been leading the deployment of 5G, as well as other technologies, that will make the Fourth Industrial Revolution possible. According to Guo, adoption of those technologies has significantly changed sectors like education, healthcare, and transportation. These industries are gradually moving towards greater intelligence.

"To this end, Huawei is committed to knowledge exchange with partners across the Arab world, leveraging the latest technologies to contribute to their ambitious national visions. I sincerely hope that industry partners and policymakers in the region can collaborate in their efforts to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure," Guo concluded.-PR

