Over 1m have recovered from Covid-19 so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The national coronavirus recoveries tally has crossed one million mark following the report of 3,027 more recoveries, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data revealed.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, 3,239 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country taking the nationwide Covid-19 cases tally to 1,116,886.

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio in the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.23 percent. At present, there are a total 89,673 active Covid-19 cases, which is the highest number, since May 2, 2021 when the country recorded 89,661 active cases.

The NCOC counted 1,002,430 recovered cases after the report of 3,027 more recoveries. The nationwide recoveries ratio has further declined from 89.9 percent to 89.8 percent.

In the past 24 hours, nationwide 70 coronavirus deaths were reported, 64 of them under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities, 30 of them on ventilators and six died at home quarantines centres.

