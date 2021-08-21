ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Telemedicine Satellite Centre Control Room opens at Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated Telemedicine Satellite Centre Control Room at Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi on Tuesday. This has been established in partnership with ChildLife Foundation.

The Health Secretary and Health Minister visited the Telemedicine Control Room and appreciated the use of modern technology for Pediatric Emergency Services.

ChildLife Foundation in partnership with the Government of Sindh supports modern children Emergency Rooms at tertiary care hospitals in Sindh. Moreover, through a Hub and Spoke network, children emergency services are available 24/7 in all districts of Sindh. All government hospitals at tehsil level will be connected by 2022.

The telemedicine model consists of specialists at central site (Control Room) observing patients at remote hospitals through high-definition cameras and communicating via an IP Phone with the team on ground where mobile application is used by the nurses.

Approximately 8-10 critically ill children are consulted at each site daily with referrals to nearest Emergency Room, if required.

The Health Minister mentioned that telemedicine and telehealth are the future and Cabinet has approved the Telemedicine Bill to encourage and regulate this upcoming sector.

