ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as country set to enter 10-day lockdown

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 0.24% lower at 8,240.06 points, but clocked in a weekly gain of 3.05% - its first in four
Reuters Updated 20 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday after the government announced a 10-day lockdown as COVID-19 infections and deaths overwhelmed the island nation's health system.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.24% lower at 8,240.06 points, but clocked in a weekly gain of 3.05% - its first in four.

The benchmark index, which rose as much as 0.67% earlier in the session, gave up gains with financial stocks offseting strength in the industrial sector.

The island nation reported 186 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,790.

Hospitals in Sri Lanka have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible Delta variant surges through the population. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to address the country later in the day.

Sri Lankan shares rise on financial, industrial boost

About a quarter of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, a majority of them with China's Sinopharm vaccine.

Sri Lanka's largest non-banking financial institution LOLC Finance Plc and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top drags in the index, closing 8.3% and 4.6% lower, respectively.

The Sri Lankan central bank on Thursday tightened its monetary policy - making it the first in Asia to raise interest rates since the pandemic began.

Trading volume on the exchange dropped to 225.4 million shares from 310.9 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 771.1 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 5.61 billion rupees, according to the exchange's data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index

Sri Lankan shares end lower as country set to enter 10-day lockdown

Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM

Pakistan has evacuated 1,100 people from Afghanistan: UN envoy

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson

Qureshi urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

One in three Afghans at risk of severe or acute hunger: WFP

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters