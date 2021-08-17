ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Sri Lankan shares rise on financial, industrial boost

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 2.48% higher at 8,134.52 points, its biggest percentage gain since March 8
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday as financial and industrial stocks gained, while the country prepares to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The CSE All-Share index closed 2.48% higher at 8,134.52 points, its biggest percentage gain since March 8

Finance and leasing firm LOLC Development Finance Plc and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, soaring 23.1% and 40%, respectively.

The Sri Lankan central bank on Monday evening published data on the manufacturing and services PMI which showed an expansion in business activity for both sectors in the month of July

Sri Lankan shares post weekly fall as virus takes toll

The island-nation reported 167 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,263.

Cases rose by 3,466 in the last 24 hours, with total confirmed cases now at 362,074.

Data from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 21.17% of its population so far.

State minister Channa Jayasumana said on Tuesday that three new mutations of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan navy is transporting oxygen from India into the country to meet the rise in demand due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 158.5 million from 56.4 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 122.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 2.91 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

