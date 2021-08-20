ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Better economic policies pave way for investment: Tarin

  • Finance minister assures business community that govt will resolve issues
  • Says IMF not happy on a couple of issues
BR Web Desk 20 Aug 2021

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that better economic policies of the government will pave way for more investment in the country, adding that authorities are keen to solve the problems of the traders.

Addressing merchants and investors at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, Tarin said that facilities have been provided to traders in the latest budget and the government is trying to solve the problems of traders.

"I don't believe in committees,” said Tarin, adding that he is meeting the trade body after meeting the SBP officials. “If the government's economic policies are better, there will be investment," he said.

Tarin said that it is the responsibility of the government to satisfy the trading community in order to generate more investment. He urged the traders to keep faith in government's promises.

ZTBL's president calls on Shaukat Tarin

“Capital has no religion, no geographic boundaries, it will go where it is safe, where it makes money otherwise it flows out. You have seen a lot of capital flowing out of Pakistan from the banking sector, pharmaceutical, and some others. But I can assure you -- have faith in us,” said the minister.

He said that the government has made short and long-term plans for economic improvement, adding that budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 was a step in that direction.

"[For] the budget, I tried to consult everybody in the business community, tried to accommodate as much as I could, while remaining within the framework of the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," he said.

"At times, I even flouted some of those areas [as] you know IMF is not happy on a couple of things, but I still tried to move forward."

Talking about the turnover tax, especially pertaining to OMCs, the finance minister termed it regressive.

Meanwhile, briefing on the Point Of Sale (POS) systems, he said that in order to achieve integration there is a lot of other capacity building to be done within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). “We believe that we would hit 70 -80,000 to 100,000 retailers this year and move on.”

traders Shaukat Tarin Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry

