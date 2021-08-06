ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Zaheer Abbasi 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday said that efforts are under way to bring more people into the tax net by using artificial intelligence and innovative ways.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on broadening the tax base and integration of retail businesses.

He underlined the importance to keep the momentum of July 2021 revenue collection for the coming months as well for achieving Rs5.8 trillion revenue collection for the current fiscal year.

“Finance minister directed FBR to continue its diligent efforts for enhancing tax collection”.

An official said that the FBR also updated the finance minister about the measures being taken to bring the retail sector into the tax net.

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, chairman FBR and other senior officers.

The finance minister stated that the FBR record revenue collection during the month of July 2021 equal to Rs413 billion which is 21 percent above the set target for the month.

He further stated that July’s revenue collection is a reflection of the government’s prudent policies for sustained economic growth. This clearly indicates that fiscal consolidation efforts are on track with key focus to broaden tax base by using artificial intelligence and innovative ways for bringing more people into the tax net, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR tax collection artificial intelligence Apex Committee Shaukat Tarin

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters