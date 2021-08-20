Qureshi urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged Afghan Taliban and its former rulers to form an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan after consultations.

In a statement on Friday, Qureshi said that an Afghan delegation also held talks with him and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the matter. He added that there are some elements who do not want Afghanistan to become peaceful and stable.

The foreign minister highlighted those anti-peace elements are bent upon playing the role of spoilers. He said that it is the test of Afghan leadership's intelligence and wisdom as to how they cope with such challenges.

Afghan women bankers 'forced from roles' as Taliban takes control

He mentioned that nobody wants bloodshed in Afghanistan but peace and stability. He reiterated that Pakistan is committed to playing a positive role for peace in the region.

The FM said he intends to visit neighbouring countries in the next few days to chalk out a comprehensive strategy after consultations.

On Wednesday, Qureshi called on the international community to remain engaged in providing support to the people of Afghanistan in the current situation.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi said that Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, made valuable contributions to peace efforts in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the international community must act and ensure the safety and protection of the rights of the Afghan people. He stressed the need that an inclusive political settlement is essential for which the Afghans should work together.

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

Last week, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan bringing an end to the decades-old war.

The Taliban held a media briefing, saying they want peace and will not take revenge against old enemies, adding that they would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years after gaining control of the war-torn country.