ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Bilawal terms harassment of girl ‘shameful act’, calls for strict action

NNI 19 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has termed the act of harassing a young girl at Minar-e-Pakistan as a shameful act.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto said the incident shows the moral degradation of our society. The PPP chief called for a strict action against those involved in the incident.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the ruling authorities to ensure women’s protection and equal rights. He said that women do not feel safe in Pakistan anymore.

Earlier, a video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker named Ayesha Akram, in Lahore went viral on social media. A case was registered against 400 persons after Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

The accused not only tortured the woman but also tore down her clothes. The mob also snatched phones, gold jewelery and cash from the victim and her six companions.

Police registered a case at the complaint of Ayesha Akram, a resident of Shahdara. According to Ayesha, she was busy making a video with her colleagues when the mob attacked them.

According to Lahore police, a case has been registered against 400 people. The suspects are being identified based on footage and other evidence, and arrests will be made soon.

