Bilawal terms harassment of girl ‘shameful act’, calls for strict action

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has termed the act of harassing a young girl at Minar-e-Pakistan as a shameful act.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto said the incident shows the moral degradation of our society. The PPP chief called for a strict action against those involved in the incident.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the ruling authorities to ensure women’s protection and equal rights. He said that women do not feel safe in Pakistan anymore.

Earlier, a video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker named Ayesha Akram, in Lahore went viral on social media. A case was registered against 400 persons after Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

The accused not only tortured the woman but also tore down her clothes. The mob also snatched phones, gold jewelery and cash from the victim and her six companions.

Police registered a case at the complaint of Ayesha Akram, a resident of Shahdara. According to Ayesha, she was busy making a video with her colleagues when the mob attacked them.

According to Lahore police, a case has been registered against 400 people. The suspects are being identified based on footage and other evidence, and arrests will be made soon.