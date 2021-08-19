770 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 new deaths reported in KPK

PESHAWAR: Corona virus disease (Covid-19) claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as news were on constant increase in the province and 770 more cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, confirms Health Department on Wednesday.

According to Health Department officials 702 cases were reported on Tuesday and 17 persons were died while 509 cases and 11 deaths were reported on Monday.

With 18 more deaths, the total tally from the disease has climbed to 4714 while the new cases have reached the total number of active in the province to 7016 and overall cases to 154,606.

During the same period 742 patients have also been recovered from the disease that had reached the total number of recovered persons to 142,876. A total of 11,381 tests were conducted during last 24 hours out of which 770 have been proved positive for Corona in the province.

The highest number of 228 cases has been reported from Hazara division with 121 cases in Mansehra, 57 in Abbottabad and 50 in Haripur respectively. No Corona case is reported from other districts of the division. The second highest number 222 cases have been reported from Peshawar division with highest 187 new cases from Peshawar while 23 cases reported from Nowshera, 12 from Charsadda and zero cases from Khyber and Mohmand districts of the division.

Similarly, 114 Corona cases have been reported from Malakand division with highest 36 cases in Chitral Lower and 30 in Malakand districts while two cases were reported from Dir Lower, 8 each from Dir Upper and Chitral Upper and 3 from Shangla. Furthermore, 79 cases have been reported from Kohat Division, 18 from Bannu Division and 36 from D.I. Khan Division.

