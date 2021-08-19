ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
AJK President says Ashura reminds us of supreme sacrifices

APP 19 Aug 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): President AJK Sardar Masood Khan has said people of Jammu and Kashmir were enlivening the spirit of the Karbala tragedy by offering great sacrifices to get freedom from oppression and tyranny.

“Ashura Muharram reminds us of the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala to uphold the truth and golden principles of Islam,” AJK President office said Wednesday evening.

He said, “Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) martyrdom teaches Muslims to fight tyranny and had also set enduring precedence for freedom-loving people and oppressed nations of the world.”

President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had left wonderful lessons of patience, courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the golden principles of Islam will always be a beacon light for all of us.

“The message of Karbala is very clear and unambiguous. The purpose of those who went to Karbala was not to seize a piece of land or to gain a throne but to preserve and uphold basic human values. It was a battle between right and wrong, justice and injustice,” he asserted.

AJK president said that we need to seek guidance from the Karbala tragedy to achieve our supreme cause. “Our oppressed brethren are resisting Indian repression in Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that Kashmiri people are eying us and on this sacred occasion. We pledge to promote fraternity and brotherhood, harmony, and the spirit of sacrifice in our lives.

Masood said, “Today, we need to inculcate unity and discipline in our ranks and life. If we follow the example set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, no power on the earth can suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.”

President also strongly condemned the use of force against the journalists covering the processions of Muharram in Srinagar, the capital of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and added that such tactics would not help India to silence the voices of freedom and justice.

Sardar Masood Khan Kashmiri people Muharram Karbala

