ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi says national unity a must to defeat ‘fifth-generation’ war

NNI 19 Aug 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the nation must stand united against the propagandas, being launched for internal disorder in the country under the fifth generation war.

Addressing the 43rd Hussainia Conference here at Raza Hall as chief guest, FM Qureshi said the representatives of different schools of thought were participating in the conference which was a good sign for peace in the country.

He said that anti-Pakistan elements had started fifth generation war to destabilize the country through creating divisions among our ranks. He said the war could be defeated by ensuring unity among our ranks. He stressed upon the need of more conferences like Hussainia conference in which people from all schools of thought participate.

The foreign minister added that Pakistan has already unveiled 750 disinformation labs, active in fifth-generation war against the country. He said that the social media was also being used for this type of war in which fake news was being spread.

He said that most of the fake information was being shared on social media without any verification. He said the region was passing through the crucial phase and urged the masses to avoid sharing hatred items on social media to prevent differences in our ranks.

He said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions taught us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against the oppression.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the name of humanity and one could put his life on right track by following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi for fighting against Islamophobia by following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nadeem Qureshi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi, Allama Saleem Haider and others also addressed the Conference.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Dr Akhtar Malik fifth generation war

Qureshi says national unity a must to defeat ‘fifth-generation’ war

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE tomorrow

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls

UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Rashid

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.