Pakistan

Qureshi urges international community to support Afghans

  • Says Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, have made valuable contributions to peace efforts in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 18 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on the international community to remain engaged in providing support to the people of Afghanistan in the current situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, Qureshi said that Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, made valuable contributions to peace efforts in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the international community must act and ensure the safety and protection of the rights of the Afghan people. He stressed the need that an inclusive political settlement is essential for which the Afghans should work together.

Pakistan facilitator of Afghan peace process, not guarantor: DG ISPR

The foreign minister highlighted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

Pakistan had supported the Afghan peace process and played its due role in bringing the Taliban and the Afghan government to the negotiating table, he added.

Qureshi apprised his Chinese counterpart about Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media, and others from Afghanistan.

He said both Pakistan and China are iron brothers and strategic partners. He said the two countries have a tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on common interests and significant issues.

Situation in Afghanistan is bad and out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, and urged that the international community must also stay engaged to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

The PM made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Imran said that an inclusive political settlement in Kabul was the best way forward.

He added that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

The PM also expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany, adding that Pakistan looks forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

Qureshi urges international community to support Afghans

