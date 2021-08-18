ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak, but Delta worries persist

  • The Nikkei rose 0.59% to 27,585.91, reversing its earlier losses when it hit its lowest level since July 30. The broader Topix rose 0.44% to 1,923.97
Reuters 18 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares bounced back on Wednesday, led by gains in Fujifilm and other defensive stocks, with the Nikkei share average snapping its four-day losing streak, but concerns about the Delta variant kept investors on guard.

The Nikkei rose 0.59% to 27,585.91, reversing its earlier losses when it hit its lowest level since July 30. The broader Topix rose 0.44% to 1,923.97.

The index of long-battered Mothers start-up shares rebounded after hitting one-year lows earlier in the session.

The gains were led mainly by defensive shares while many cyclical shares slipped on continued worries the spreading Delta variant could disrupt economic recovery, both at home and abroad.

Fujifilm rose 3.3% to a record high, extending its rally since its brisk earnings announced on Friday.

Some defensive shares such as pharmaceutical companies were also among the top gainers, with Astellas Pharma up 2.1% and Chugai Pharmaceutical gaining 1.1%.

But many cyclical shares fell on rising growth concerns as many countries struggled to contain the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Steelmakers lost 0.9% while Shippers, which had risen about 50% in less than three weeks on the back of a red-hot freight market, lost 1.4%.

"There are rising worries the world economy could slow down next year due to variant," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities.

US retail sales fell more than expected in July while Japan on Tuesday extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and to counter a spike in COVID-19 infections that is threatening the medical system.

Elsewhere, Pan Pacific International lost 6.0% after the retailer's quarterly earnings fell short of market expectations.

Japanese shares Nikkei JPY Fujifilm

Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak, but Delta worries persist

Will bring back all Pakistanis from Afghanistan within two days: Rashid

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

Electronic Voting Machines: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY, clocks in at $90 million

Boris urges PM Imran not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

Future setup in Afghanistan: Govt decides to go for 'regional decision'

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters