Will bring back all Pakistanis from Afghanistan within two days: Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that the ministry will bring back all Pakistanis from Afghanistan within two days in coordination with the Foreign Office (FO) .

In a press conference, the minister informed that three buses, carrying 413 people have been cleared from Torkham border on Wednesday (today) for entrance in Pakistan. He added that 120 Pakistanis are present in Afghanistan who will be brought back soon, adding that Afghan people and children will also be facilitated by the ministry.

"Till now, 900 diplomats, foreign representatives and their staff have been brought to Pakistan from August 14 till now," he said.

The minister continued that 613 Pakistanis have been brought back since August 14. He also informed that the route from Torkham to Kabul is clear

He said the immigration staff and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is present at all airports and borders for visa processing. He continued that the ministry is using Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in the process.

The minister stated that as per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, through coordination with FO not only diplomats but also foreign media will receive visa on arrival.

"We do not want to interfere in anyone's country and neither will allow them to interfere in our country" said Rashid. "We want peace and we want Afghan people to solve their problems on their own."

He reiterated that a united and peaceful Afghanistan is necessary for peace in Pakistan.

The minister also refuted false claims by Indian media about unrest on borders. He said as the interior minister he wants to assure that there is peace on all borders, and trade and transport is functioning normally.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Taliban held their first news conference since seizing power from the Western-backed government in Kabul. "War has ended... (the leader) has pardoned everyone," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding: "We are committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam."

The Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also addressed the conference saying that the Taliban would soon be establishing a government, but gave little detail of its make-up apart from saying they would "connect with all sides".

"All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z. We will not seek revenge," he said.