95 Covid-19 deaths, 3,221 new virus infections countrywide: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 95 Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the second highest death tally in a single day during the fourth coronavirus wave, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, countrywide a total 3,221 Covid-19 infections were detected by carrying out 48,181 tests with a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent.

After the 95 Covid-19 deaths, the national tally of coronavirus deaths has reached 24,573 since the pandemic outbreak, while the national tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,105,300.

The national tally of active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 87,423 as 4,291 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries toll to 993,304, since the pandemic outbreak.

Out of 95 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 85 were under treatment in the hospitals, 43 died on ventilators and 10 died at home quarantines.

Punjab with 40 deaths over the past 24 hours reported most of the deaths followed by Sindh with 36 deaths.

A total 5,356 coronavirus patients were admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country, 4,896 of them were under treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of which 109 infected patients were admitted in ICUs past 24 hours.

Countrywide 48,181 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, of which 20,496 in Punjab, 13,695 in Sindh, 8,009 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,966 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 883 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 676 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 456 in Balochistan.

Around 492 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Islamabad and Bahawalpur with 48 percent occupancy of the ventilators were top among the four cities with maximum ventilators occupation followed by Multan with 45 percent and Peshawar 43 percent.

Abbottabad with 73 percent occupancy of oxygen beds is top among the four cities with maximum oxygen beds occupation followed by Karachi with 58 percent, Gujranwala 57 percent, and Swabi 45 percent.

Out of a total of 1,105,300 cases detected in the country, Sindh with 413,379 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 373,718 cases, KP 153,134 cases, ICT 94,402 cases, Balochistan 31,632 cases, AJK 29,593 cases, and GB 9,442 cases.

Out of 24,573 nationwide coronavirus deaths recorded in the country since the Covid-19 outbreak, Punjab with 11,412 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,475 deaths, KP 4,679 deaths of which 11 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 837 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 669 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 335 deaths, and 166 deaths in GB.

A total of 16,950,196 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCOC on Tuesday has announced that the vaccination process would continue in all major and central Covid-19 vaccination centres on the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar decided to continue vaccination drive during the first day of Ashura, 9th Muharram holiday.

The forum also decided that the vaccination centers would remain closed on the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, the second day of Ashura.

The forum emphasised the need to ensure implementation of instructions and safety protocols already issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021