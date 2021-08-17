ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.64%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 41.79 (0.82%)
BR30 25,563 Increased By ▲ 259.26 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,167 Increased By ▲ 253.73 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 106.07 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

  • Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

TOKYO: The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured US guns as Afghanistan's government collapses.

Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units. Other images show Taliban forces capturing abandoned government vehicles.

The US guns are more accurate and have greater range than the their AK-47s, but on their own may not deliver much added capability on the battlefield.

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

"Some of the hardware might be useful to have if looking to intimidate rival warlords, but that's about it," said Grant Newsham, a retired United States Marine Corps colonel. "They've done rather well with what they already had."

Still, the image of US-made weapons in the hands of the Taliban as it sweeps aside the Afghan National Army - funded with billions of dollars from the US government over the past two decades - is a propaganda coup for the militants.

Many of the AK-47s in Afghanistan are copies, but some were left over from the 10-year Soviet occupation that ended in 1989. First manufactured just after the end of World War Two, based on a German design, the assault rifle has since become common around the world in the arsenals of governments and insurgent groups.

The American weapons could be in service with the Taliban for years because of plentiful ammunition supplies. The 5.56mm round it fires is available to civilian gun owners in the United States.

"The Russians crank out millions of rounds of AR 5.56 NATO each year for the US market under the brand names of Tula, Wolf, and Red Army just to name a few," said another retired US Marines officer, who asked not to be identified because his current employer does not allow him to talk to the media.

"I suspect the Taliban's allies will have no trouble supplying parts for just about any infantry system," he added.

Taliban M16 rifles Russian Kalashnikov AK 47 US guns Grant Newsham

As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters