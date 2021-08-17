ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.64%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 41.79 (0.82%)
BR30 25,563 Increased By ▲ 259.26 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,167 Increased By ▲ 253.73 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 106.07 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Hong Kong stocks close well down

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87
AFP Updated 17 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong closed with losses Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus strain spooked investors and sparked fears of a stalled global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.00 percent, or 70.37 points, to 3,446.98 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 2.52 percent, or 61.86 points, to 2,392.49.

