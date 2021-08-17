Markets
Hong Kong stocks close well down
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87
Updated 17 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong closed with losses Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus strain spooked investors and sparked fears of a stalled global economic recovery.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.00 percent, or 70.37 points, to 3,446.98 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 2.52 percent, or 61.86 points, to 2,392.49.
