ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.5%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.60 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.75%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.27%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.33%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,106 Increased By ▲ 37.44 (0.74%)
BR30 25,554 Increased By ▲ 250.49 (0.99%)
KSE100 47,143 Increased By ▲ 230.54 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 100.7 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open down

  • The Hang Seng Index was down 0.21 percent, or 55.56 points, to 26,125.90 in early trade
AFP 17 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Tuesday as concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain will hamper the global recovery continued to weigh on markets.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.21 percent, or 55.56 points, to 26,125.90 in early trade.

Hong Kong shares start lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.10 percent, or 3.57 points, to 3,513.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.23 percent, or 5.70 points, to 2,448.66.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange

