Hong Kong stocks open down
17 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Tuesday as concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain will hamper the global recovery continued to weigh on markets.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.21 percent, or 55.56 points, to 26,125.90 in early trade.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.10 percent, or 3.57 points, to 3,513.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.23 percent, or 5.70 points, to 2,448.66.
