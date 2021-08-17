Hong Kong stocks open down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Tuesday as concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain will hamper the global recovery continued to weigh on markets.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.21 percent, or 55.56 points, to 26,125.90 in early trade.

Hong Kong shares start lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.10 percent, or 3.57 points, to 3,513.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.23 percent, or 5.70 points, to 2,448.66.