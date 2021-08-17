ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.69%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 42 (0.83%)
BR30 25,564 Increased By ▲ 261.01 (1.03%)
KSE100 47,161 Increased By ▲ 248.55 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 105.44 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
UK unemployment dips as economy reopens

  • While the number of payroll employees has surged, it remains below the pre-pandemic total, the Office for National Statistics added
AFP 17 Aug 2021

LONDON: Britain's unemployment rate dipped in the second quarter on reopening of the economy that has resulted in record-high vacancies, official data showed Tuesday.

While the number of payroll employees has surged, it remains below the pre-pandemic total, the Office for National Statistics added.

The unemployment rate eased to 4.7 percent in the second quarter from 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, the ONS said in a statement.

"The world of work continues to rebound robustly from the effects of the pandemic," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

Eurozone unemployment stable, no jobs crisis for now

But he added that "early survey figures show the number of job vacancies passed one million for the first time ever in July".

The data comes ahead of the UK government next month ending its furlough scheme that has paid the bulk of wages for millions of Britons during the outbreak.

"I know there could still be bumps in the road but the (latest unemployment) data is promising," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a separate statement.

Athow added that the number of people on payroll remains around 200,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

Official data last week showed Britain's economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as the government began relaxing lockdown restrictions amid its fast-paced vaccination programme.

