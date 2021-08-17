Business & Finance
Philippines' Duterte proposes record $99.13 bn national budget for 2022
17 Aug 2021
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking a record 5.024 trillion pesos ($99.13 billion) budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The proposed budget, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, will be submitted to congress on Monday, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesperson, told a news conference.
