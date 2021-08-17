PM launches first phase of historic SNC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of Single National Curriculum (SNC) on Monday which, he said, would “guide the youth of the nation in one direction to achieve success.”

Presiding over the launching ceremony of the first phase of SNC at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Khan said the launch of SNC is the fulfillment of his 25-year-old dream to end educational disparity among different sections of society.

The PM said his government is trying to bridge the gap created by dissemination of education in Urdu and English-medium methods of schooling.

“Unfortunately, here, English has had become a status symbol and those who speak it take pride in speaking this language,” the PM said.

On the occasion, the PM launched SNC online portal developed by National Curriculum Council and Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Special focus has been laid on the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in SNC, the PM said, adding that minorities would also be taught about their respective religions under SNC.

The PM directed Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to expedite progress on implementation of second and third phases of SNC in order to get them implemented in the next six months.

The education minister said the SNC has been launched in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Consultations with Sindh government are under way for introduction of SNC in the province, he added.

Under the first phase, SNC has been implemented for classes I to V in the new academic year. Classes VI to VIII (2022-23) and IX to XII (2023-24) are scheduled to adopt SNC in second and third phases, respectively.

Meanwhile, PM Khan has stressed the need for forming a single and robust regulatory body for better implementation of building by-laws in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He shared these views while chairing a meeting on the issues related to ICT, according to a press release issued here.

The PM directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan for the resolution of complaints regarding encroachments in ICT.

Modern drone technology should be employed for effective implementation of this plan, he said.

The PM also underscored the need for protecting environment of the federal capital through tree plantation at large scale.

A system of rewards needs to be considered to ensure participation of people in protecting green areas, he said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, PM’s Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Secretary to PM Azam Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

