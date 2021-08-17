ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 17 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of Single National Curriculum (SNC) on Monday which, he said, would “guide the youth of the nation in one direction to achieve success.”

Presiding over the launching ceremony of the first phase of SNC at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Khan said the launch of SNC is the fulfillment of his 25-year-old dream to end educational disparity among different sections of society.

The PM said his government is trying to bridge the gap created by dissemination of education in Urdu and English-medium methods of schooling.

“Unfortunately, here, English has had become a status symbol and those who speak it take pride in speaking this language,” the PM said.

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

On the occasion, the PM launched SNC online portal developed by National Curriculum Council and Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Special focus has been laid on the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in SNC, the PM said, adding that minorities would also be taught about their respective religions under SNC.

The PM directed Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to expedite progress on implementation of second and third phases of SNC in order to get them implemented in the next six months.

The education minister said the SNC has been launched in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Consultations with Sindh government are under way for introduction of SNC in the province, he added.

Under the first phase, SNC has been implemented for classes I to V in the new academic year. Classes VI to VIII (2022-23) and IX to XII (2023-24) are scheduled to adopt SNC in second and third phases, respectively.

Meanwhile, PM Khan has stressed the need for forming a single and robust regulatory body for better implementation of building by-laws in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He shared these views while chairing a meeting on the issues related to ICT, according to a press release issued here.

The PM directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan for the resolution of complaints regarding encroachments in ICT.

Punjab notifies implementation on Single National Curriculum

Modern drone technology should be employed for effective implementation of this plan, he said.

The PM also underscored the need for protecting environment of the federal capital through tree plantation at large scale.

A system of rewards needs to be considered to ensure participation of people in protecting green areas, he said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, PM’s Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Secretary to PM Azam Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Mirza Shahzad Akbar Imran Khan Single National Curriculum

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters