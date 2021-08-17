Ongoing projects: Minister underscores need for expediting work

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi has directed the officers of the department to monitor development schemes and ensure their timely completion.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the department at Highway Rest House, here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed the concerned officers to stay in the field and inspect the quality of work of ongoing development schemes. He asked them to while blacklist the contractors who do not complete their work on time or use substandard material.

He also directed to stop their payments. The minister asked that suggestions should be sought from the elected representatives and their recommendations should be incorporated while proposing schemes under District ADP.

He directed the concerned officers to assess the feasibility of Tando Allahyar Southern and Northern Bypass.

He said that tree planting should be ensured on roads in collaboration with the Forest Department. He also directed that construction and repair of roads and especially health department schemes should be completed on priority.

