Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases increased to 88,588 on Monday, the highest reported in over three months as the country continued to battle the fourth wave.

This is highest number of active cases since May 2, 2021.

During the first wave, the active number of cases rose to as high as 108,642 on July 1, 2020. During the second wave, the active number of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 49,780 on December 1, 2020.

This year on April 30, during the third wave, Pakistan recorded 90,553 active cases. However, the country has seen an increase in its active number of cases from 30,000 to 80,000 during the current fourth wave, shooting from 31,606 on June 29 to 88,588 on August 15.

However, Pakistan reported less than 4,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day at a positivity ratio of 6.8%.

During the last 24 hours, 53,644 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 16,902,015. Out of these 3,669 came out positive, taking Pakistan's coronavirus cases tally past the 1.1-million mark to stand at 1,102,079.

So far, there are 4,787 critical cases in Pakistan, with the virus claiming 72 more lives during the last 24 hours. Pakistan has lost 24,478 people to the virus since last year.

Meanwhile, a total number of 2,218 people also recovered from Covid-19, taking the tally to 989,013.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the government is trying to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. More than 42,173,400 doses of the vaccines have been administered in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that two-dose coronavirus vaccines provide maximum protection after the second dose.

"Our data suggests that the risk of contracting Covid-19 for PARTIALLY vaccinated persons is 3X higher compared to FULLY vaccinated individual," Dr Faisal said.

"So please don't forget to return for your 2nd dose."

Additionally, a Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App has been launched to help identify fake vaccination certificates and facilitate inoculated people. The app downloaded from Playstore, would allow people to obtain a pass by entering their computerised national identity card (CNICs) numbers.

The people will be able to show or send their pass to relevant authorities.