26 more Covid-19 patients die: Murad

Recorder Report 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: As many as 26 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,439 while 1,399 new cases emerged when 19,059 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued Sunday.

He added that 26 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,439 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 19,059 samples were tested which detected 1,399 cases that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,284,789 tests have been conducted against which 412,148 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 percent or 358,060 patients have recovered, including 425 overnight.

The CM said that currently 46,649 patients were under treatment, of them 45,193 were in home isolation, 1,419 at different hospitals and 37 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,256 patients was stated to be critical, including 90 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,399 new cases, 830 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 324 in Karachi East, 178 Karachi Central, 154 Karachi South, 145 Hyderabad, 85 Korangi, 62 Malir, 55 Nawabshah, 45 Badin, 40 Jamshoro, 37 Matiari, 33 Tharparkar, 33 Sanghar, 27 Karachi West, 23 Mirpurkhas, 21 Umerkot, 18 Shikarpur, 13 Sukkur, 12 Sujawal, 12 Thatta, 11 Khairpur, 10 Tando Muhammad Khan, 10 Ghotki, 8 Larkana, 5 Dadu, 4 Jacobabad, 3 Kashmore, 2 Tando Allahyar and Naushehro Feroze one each new covid-19 case reported.

Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that during the last 24 hours 136,774 vaccines were inoculated - in total 9,257,764 vaccines have administered which constituted 27.20 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

