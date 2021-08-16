Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

ISLAMABAD: The government Sunday announced increase in ex-depot rate of Light Speed Diesel by 1.3 percent and kerosene oil by 0.9 percent with effect from August 16.

In a fortnightly review for the second half of August, the Finance Division has kept the prices of petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged by adjusting the cost of supply/ex-refinery prices of petrol and petroleum levy (PL).

In a statement, the Finance Division announced that new prices of LDO is Rs 84.67 to Rs 85.77 per litre, an increase by Rs 1.10 per litre and SKO is also increased from Rs 87.49 per litre to Rs 88.30 per litre or Rs 0.80 per litre.

The government is charging Rs 3.84 PL on HSD and abolished PL on other petroleum products. Different rates of general sale tax (GST) are applicable on various petroleum products. The rate of GST is currently 10.77 per litre on petrol, 17 percent on HSD, 6.70 percent on SKO, and 0.20 percent on LDO.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended Rs2.50 per litre increase in the price of high-speed diesel and 50 paisa in the price of petrol.

The ex-refinery price of petrol is increased from Rs 97.08 per litre to Rs 97.35 per litre or Rs 0.27 per litre and the rate of GST is decreased from Rs 11.65 per litre to Rs 11.42 per litre as compare to first half of August.

