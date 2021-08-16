ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pak-Turkish ties a force for regional peace: Alvi

APP 16 Aug 2021

ISTANBUL: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey was a force for regional peace and stability with their exemplary support towards peaceful co-existence and cooperative multilateralism.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 1st MILGEM Ship, PNS Babur, built by Turkey here, the President said Pakistan appreciated Turkey's invaluable role for international peace and stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Samin Alvi and senior Turkish government officials attended the ceremony.

The President said the people and the government of Pakistan would continue to stand by Turkey for achievement of the shared goals of peace and prosperity.

Turkey visit: Alvi to attend launch of MILGEM corvettes for Navy

He said Pakistan and Turkey were faced by common challenges and threats and both the countries had deepened the security cooperation.

The President particularly congratulated the Turkish defence ministry for making great progress under the leadership of President Erdogan, defying all odds and challenges to change the destiny of Turkey.

He said Pakistan was one of the biggest markets of Turkish defence products.

He said the collaboration for construction of MILGEM Class Corvettes would not only enhance the capability of Pakistan Navy rather it was a great moment to further cements the bilateral ties.

He also appreciated the role of all stakeholders for timely achieving the major milestone despite COVID-19 challenges.

The president told the audience that in current world affairs, the morality was taking second position to vested interests, but he believed that a new world era was emerging where the morality would lead the nations. And that is where the role of Pakistan and Turkey becomes important, he remarked.

President for trade, defence cooperation with Turkey

President Alvi said under the agreement, four MILGEM Corvettes would be constructed with first and third in Turkey and second and fourth in Pakistan.

He said the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey was not merely between the two governments rather the nations.

President Alvi said that the fake news phenomenon was not new rather it was an old issue.

He said in the current world, the knowledge was not free rather it flows as per the vested interests. However, he said as per the Islamic traditions, the flow of knowledge should be free for benefit of all. He also thanked the Turkish President for inviting him to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Later, in her remarks before launching the frigate, First Lady Samina Alvi prayed that the corvettes would bring success for Pakistan and prove to be a good omen for the country. She hoped that the ship would carry Pakistan's flag with dignity and success and prayed for its successful operations.

