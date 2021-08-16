ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Pakistan

Wind of change starts blowing in Sindh: Arbab Ghulam

APP 16 Aug 2021

NAWABSHAH: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Rahim said that he was looking for changes in Sindh as the performance of Sindh was zero.

He was talking to the media at the

residence of PTI leader Inayat Ali Rind here Sunday. Dr Arbab Rahim said that in Sindh, anxiety was erupting among PPP members of the Sindh Assembly and everything was possible in politics. He said that the centre had issued Health Cards in provinces but it seemed that the Sindh government was not interested in Health Cards issued by the centre. He said that hurdles were in the way for the centre due to the 18th Amendment.

Regarding no confidence motion, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that it would require two third majority while PTI has no majority in Sindh Assembly. Arbab Rahim said that Sindh Chief Minister did not took notice of attack on him and no action was initiated against those involved in the attack. He said that wind has started blowing for change in Sindh and it is soon possible in the coming time. Dr Arbab Rahim claimed the support of nationalist parties, GDA and Functional League. He said that changes in Afghanistan would bring peace in Pakistan.

On a question regarding amendments in the Police Act, he said that after the amendment, the accused would not be arrested until crime was proved, even after registration of FIR. he added that it was the desire of PPP that its main leadership shall not be arrested immediately after completion of its rule.

Later Dr Arbab Rahim participated in Dua with Dawat and Tableegh Jamaat of Punjab at Al-Fallah Masjid.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister PTI leader Arbab Ghulam sindh politics

